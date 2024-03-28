New Mexico State University names Torres interim president

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Mónica Torres has been named interim president of New Mexico State University. Torres currently is the chancellor of the NMSU system of community colleges and previously served as president of Doña Ana Community College. The NMSU Board of Regents made the announcement about Torres on Thursday. On May 1, Torres will succeed Jay Gogue. He has served as interim president since April 2023 after former Chancellor Dan Arvizu stepped down when the regents didn't renew his five-year contract. Gogue will stay on the job until May 10 to allow for a brief transition period for Torres. Regents hope to select a new NMSU president by the end of this year.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Mónica Torres has been named interim president of New Mexico State University.

Torres currently is the chancellor of the NMSU system of community colleges and previously served as president of Doña Ana Community College.

The NMSU Board of Regents made the announcement Thursday.

On May 1, Torres will succeed Jay Gogue. He has served as interim president since April 2023 after former Chancellor Dan Arvizu stepped down when the regents didn't renew his five-year contract, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News.

Regents said Gogue will stay on the job until May 10 to allow for a brief transition period for Torres.

They said the goal is to select a new NMSU president by the end of this year.