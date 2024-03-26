Today in Entertainment History: Costello released 1st single

On March 26, 1957, Ricky Nelson recorded his first songs.

In 1961, Elvis Presley set a British chart first with three consecutive number-one releases: "It's Now or Never," "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" and "Wooden Heart."

In 1965, guitarist Jeff Beck was announced as Eric Clapton's replacement in The Yardbirds.

In 1970, Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary pleaded guilty to "taking immoral liberties" with a 14-year-old girl in Washington. He had just recently won a Grammy for Best Recording for Children with the album "Peter Paul and Mommy."

In 1972, Mott the Hoople decided to disband after four albums, until David Bowie presented them a song called "All the Young Dudes." Mott the Hoople recorded it, while Bowie produced it, and the song hit the Top 40.

In 1974, David Essex's single "Rock On" turned gold. Mike Oldfield's "Tubular Bells," which was used in the movie "The Exorcist," also turned gold.

In 1977, Stiff Records released "Less Than Zero" backed with "Radio Sweetheart," the first single by Elvis Costello.

In 1980, drummer Jon-Jon Poulos of The Buckinghams died of a drug overdose. He was 32.

Also in 1980, Pink Floyd's "The Wall" broke the record for the longest-charting pop album, previously held by Carole King's "Tapestry."

In 1986, Guns N' Roses was signed to Geffen Records.

In 1995, rapper Eazy-E died of AIDS in Los Angeles at age 31.

In 1998, actor Leonardo DiCaprio filed a lawsuit against "Playgirl" magazine to prevent it from publishing nude pictures of him. The suit was later settled, and the pictures ran in the magazine's October issue.

In 2004, singer Jan Berry of Jan and Dean died after having a seizure in Los Angeles. He was 62.

In 2019, Chicago prosecutors abruptly dropped 16 felony charges against actor Jussie Smollet (smoh-LET') related to making a false report that he was assaulted by two men. Several months later, he was charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct.

In 2022, Genesis played their final concert, at London's O2 Arena.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Diana Ross is 80. Singer Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is 76. Singer-actor Vicki Lawrence is 75. Actor Ernest Thomas ("Everybody Hates Chris," "What's Happening") is 75. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 74. Actor Martin Short is 74. Drummer Monte Yoho of The Outlaws is 72. Country singer Dean Dillon is 69. Country singer Charly McClain is 68. Talk show host Leeza Gibbons is 67. Actor Ellia (EL'-ee-ah) English ("The Jamie Foxx Show," "Curb Your Enthusiasm") is 65. Actor Jennifer Grey is 64. Actor Billy Warlock ("Baywatch") is 63. Actor Eric Allan Kramer ("The Hughleys") is 62. Actor Michael Imperioli ("Life on Mars," "The Sopranos") is 58. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 56. Guitarist James Iha (EE'-hah) of Smashing Pumpkins is 56. Actor Leslie Mann ("Knocked Up," "This Is 40") is 52. Actor T.R. Knight ("Grey's Anatomy") is 51. Rapper Juvenile is 49. Actor Amy Smart ("Road Trip," "Felicity") is 48. Actor Bianca Kajlich (KY'-lihk) ("Rules of Engagement," "Boston Public") is 47. "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan is 44. Actor Keira Knightley is 39. Rapper J-Kwon is 38. Actor Carly Chaikin ("Mr. Robot," "Suburgatory") is 34.