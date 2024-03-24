Today in Entertainment History: "Surfin' USA" released

On March 23, 1950, the best picture Academy Award went to "All The King's Men." Broderick Crawford was named best actor. Olivia de Havilland won best actress. The best song Oscar went to "Mona Lisa."

In 1963, the Beach Boys released the single "Surfin' USA."

In 1964, John Lennon's first book, "In His Own Write," was published.

In 1973, Yoko Ono was granted permission to live permanently in the U.S.

In 1978, The Police got a deal with A&M Records.

In 1985, singer Billy Joel and model Christie Brinkley got married in New York City. They divorced in 1994.

In 1987, the first Soul Train Music Awards were held in Santa Monica, California. Cameo won album of the year for "Word Up," and Gregory Abbott won best single for "Shake You Down."

In 1991, Elton John joined George Michael on stage in London for a duet of "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me." It was recorded and released as a single.

In 1993, "Across The Borderline," Willie Nelson's 35th album for Columbia Records, was released.

Today's Birthdays: Director Mark Rydell ("On Golden Pond") is 95. Singer Chaka Khan is 71. Actor Amanda Plummer is 67. Actor Catherine Keener is 65. Actor Hope Davis ("The Matador," "About Schmidt") is 60. Actor Richard Grieco ("21 Jump Street") is 59. Drummer Kevin Griffin of Yankee Grey is 59. Actor Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Two and A Half Men") is 58. Singer-keyboardist Damon Albarn of Blur and of Gorillaz is 56. Actor Kelly Perine (per-EEN') ("Knight Squad," "One on One") is 55. Drummer John Humphrey of The Nixons is 54. Bandleader Reggie Watts ("The Late Late Show with James Corden") is 52. Actor Randall Park ("The Interview," "Fresh Off The Boat") is 50. Actor Michelle Monaghan is 48. Actor Keri Russell is 48. Actor Brandon J. Dirden ("For Life") is 46. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is 46. Singer Paul Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 46. Actor Nicholle Tom ("The Nanny") is 46. Country singer Brett Young is 43. Actor Ben Rappaport ("Ozark," "The Good Wife") is 38.