New Mexico state police officer shot, killed near Tucumcari; Search for suspect underway

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state police officer was shot and killed Friday on Interstate 40 in eastern New Mexico near Tucumcari and multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for the suspect.

The suspect was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and jacket, the state department of public safety said in an email to The Associated Press.

"Scene is still active. Details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police. Updates to follow," DPS said.

The shooting occurred Friday morning near mile marker 320, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Tucumcari and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of the Texas state line.

KOAT-TV reported the officer was doing a welfare check on the interstate after spotting a vehicle pulled over onto the shoulder of the traffic lanes before the shooting occurred.