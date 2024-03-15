House's 29 lead New Mexico over Boise State in Mountain West Conference Tournament 76-66

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaelen House had 29 points in No. 6 seed New Mexico's 76-66 win over No. 3 seed Boise State on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

New Mexico plays seventh-seeded Colorado State, which beat No. 23 and second-seeded Nevada in the quarterfinals, in the semifinals on Friday.

House shot 10 of 21 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Lobos (24-9). Donovan Dent scored 22 points and added five steals. Jemarl Baker Jr. finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

The Broncos (22-10) were led by Tyson Degenhart, who posted 23 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Boise State also got 13 points from Max Rice. Chibuzo Agbo finished with 11 points and two steals.

New Mexico took the lead with 14:29 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-26 at halftime, with House racking up 10 points. New Mexico used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 52-40 with 12:14 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.