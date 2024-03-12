Today in Entertainment History: "Mrs. Robinson" wins Grammys

On March 12, 1955, jazz musician Charlie Parker died at a New York hotel at the age of 34. The official cause of death was pneumonia and a bleeding ulcer.

In 1958, singer Billie Holiday was given a year's probation on a narcotics possession charge. She died the next year of alcohol and drug abuse.

In 1969, Paul McCartney married Linda Eastman at a registry office in London. That same day, George Harrison and his wife, Pattie Boyd, were arrested for marijuana possession at their home in London.

In 1969, "Mrs. Robinson" by Simon and Garfunkel was named Song and Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards, beating out "Hey Jude" by The Beatles. The album of the year Grammy went to "By The Time I Get To Phoenix" by Glen Campbell. The best new artist was Jose Feliciano.

In 1998, Cathay Pacific airline banned Liam Gallagher of Oasis from its flights after he threatened to stab a pilot.

In 2023, Michelle Yeoh won the best actress Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." She was the first Asian American to win that award.

Today's birthdays: Actor Barbara Feldon ("Get Smart") is 91. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 78. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 76. Singer Bill Payne of Little Feat is 75. Actor Jon Provost (TV: "Lassie") is 74. Bassist Steve Harris of Iron Maiden is 68. Actor Lesley Manville ("Phantom Thread") is 68. Singer Marlon Jackson of The Jackson Five is 67. Actor Jerry Levine ("Teen Wolf," "Will and Grace") is 67. Actor Jason Beghe (beh-GAY') ("Chicago P.D.") is 64. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 64. Actor Titus Welliver ("Deadwood") is 62. Actor Julia Campbell ("Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion") is 61. Actor Jake Weber (TV's "Medium," film's "Dawn of the Dead") is 61. Actor Aaron Eckhart ("The Dark Knight") is 56. Guitarist Graham Coxon of Blur is 55. Drummer Tommy Bales of Flynnville Train is 51. Actor Rhys Coiro (REES COY'-roh) ("Hostages," "Entourage") is 45. Country singer Holly Williams is 43. Actor Samm Levine ("Freaks and Geeks") is 42. Actor Jaimie Alexander (TV's "Blindspot") is 40. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones ("Ghost Whisperer") is 30. Actor Kendall Applegate ("Desperate Housewives") is 25.