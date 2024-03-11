Today in Entertainment History: "A Raisin in the Sun" opened

On March 11, 1959, the Lorraine Hansberry drama "A Raisin in the Sun," starring Ruby Dee and Sidney Poitier, opened on Broadway.

In 1968, Otis Redding was awarded a gold record for the single "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" three months after his death. A year later, the song won two Grammy Awards.

In 1970, "Aquarius/Let The Sun Shine In" by the Fifth Dimension was named Record of the Year at the Grammys. The self-titled album by Blood, Sweat and Tears was named Album of the Year. Crosby, Stills and Nash won the Best New Artist Grammy.

In 1993, actor Elizabeth Taylor received a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute.

In 1997, Queen Elizabeth knighted Paul McCartney.

Today's Birthdays: TV journalist Sam Donaldson is 90. Accordionist Flaco Jimenez (FLAH'-koh hee-MEH'-nez) of Texas Tornadoes is 85. Actor Tricia O'Neil ("Genghis Khan") is 79. Actor Mark Metcalf ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Animal House") is 78. Singer Mark Stein of Vanilla Fudge is 77. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 74. Movie director Jerry Zucker ("Airplane!" "Ghost") is 74. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 73. Actor Susan Richardson ("Eight Is Enough") is 72. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine (eye-VEEN') ("American Idol") is 71. Country singer Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers is 69. Singer Nina Hagen is 69. Actor Elias Koteas (ee-LY'-uhs koh-TAY'-uhs) ("Chicago P.D.") is 63. Actor Peter Berg ("Chicago Hope") is 62. Actor Jeffrey Nordling ("Desperate Housewives") is 62. Actor Alex Kingston ("ER") is 61. Actor Wallace Langham ("CSI") is 59. Actor John Barrowman ("Arrow") is 57. Singer Lisa Loeb is 56. Keyboardist Al Gamble of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 55. Singer Pete Droge is 55. Actor Terrence Howard ("Empire") is 55. Keyboardist Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters (and of The Wallflowers) is 55. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 53. Musicians Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are 45. Actor David Anders ("iZombie," "The Vampire Diaries") is 42. Singer LeToya Luckett (Destiny's Child) is 42. Actor Thora Birch ("Ghost World," "American Beauty") is 42. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 41. Actor Rob Brown ("Blindspot,""Treme") is 40. Actor Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve") is 31.