Today in Entertainment History: "The Odd Couple" opened

On March 10, 1965, Neil Simon's play "The Odd Couple" opened on Broadway.

In 1977, A&M Records in Britain signed the Sex Pistols in a ceremony outside Buckingham Palace, two months after EMI nulled its contract with the band. A&M ended its association with the band nine days later.

In 1988, pop singer Andy Gibb died of a heart condition in Oxford, England. Gibb was 30.

In 1991, Alabama, K.T. Oslin, Ricky Skaggs and Tammy Wynette were among those performing at Ford's Theatre in Washington to help celebrate the end of the Gulf War. The concert, attended by President George H.W. Bush, also raised money for the theater.

In 1992, Prince received a lifetime achievement award at the Soul Train Awards. Winners of other awards included Natalie Cole and Color Me Badd.

In 1993, songwriters Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also in 1993, ventriloquist Shari Lewis and the puppet "Lamb Chop" testified before a House subcommittee, saying that there weren't enough good TV shows for kids.

In 1997, singer LaVern Baker died at the age of 67 in New York. She had been suffering from diabetes.

In 1998, actor Lloyd Bridges died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 85.

Also in 1998, Lewis Peter Morgan pleaded guilty to impersonating former Eagles bassist Randy Meisner in San Francisco.

In 2003, Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines told an audience in London, "Just so you know, we're ashamed that the president of the United States is from Texas." They endured a firestorm of criticism for the criticism of George W. Bush that included radio stations banning their music and protests outside their concerts.

Also in 2003, The Police reunited for their first show together in 18 years, at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2004, David Crosby was arrested in a New York hotel for possession of marijuana and a handgun. He later pleaded guilty and was fined $5,000.

In 2015, a jury in Los Angeles awarded Marvin Gaye's children nearly $7.4 million after determining singers Robin Thicke and Pharrell (fah-REL') Williams had plagiarized their father's song "Got to Give It Up" to create "Blurred Lines," the biggest song of 2013.

Today's Birthdays: Bluegrass musician Norman Blake is 86. Actor Chuck Norris is 84. Singer Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean is 84. Actor Katharine Houghton ("Guess Who's Coming To Dinner?") is 82. Actor Richard Gant is 80. Guitarist Tom Scholz of Boston is 77. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran ("Shark Tank") is 75. Actor Aloma Wright ("Scrubs") is 74. Singer-guitarist Gary Louris of The Jayhawks is 69. Actor Shannon Tweed is 67. Actor Sharon Stone is 66. Bassist Gail Greenwood of L7 (and of Belly) is 64. Magician Lance Burton is 64. Actor Jasmine Guy is 62. Bassist Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam is 61. Music producer Rick Rubin is 61. Singer Edie Brickell (EE'-dee brih-KEL') is 58. Actor Stephen Mailer ("Reversal of Fortune") is 58. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez ("Grimm") is 56. Actor Paget (PAJ'-et) Brewster ("Criminal Minds") is 55. Actor Jon Hamm ("Mad Men") is 53. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 52. Actor Cristian (kris-tee-AHN') de la Fuente is 50. Guitarist Jerry Horton of Papa Roach is 49. Actor Jeff Branson ("The Young and the Restless") is 47. Singer Robin Thicke is 47. Actor Bree Turner ("Grimm") is 47. Singer Michael Barnes of Red is 45. Actor Edi Gathegi (ED'-ee gah-THEG'-ee) ("Twilight" films) is 45. Actor Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley") is 42. Singer Carrie Underwood is 41. Actor Olivia Wilde is 40. Singer Emeli Sande (EH'-mihl-ee SAN'-day) is 37. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 35. Keyboardist Jared Hampton of LANCO is 33. Actor Emily Osment ("Hannah Montana") is 32.