Today in Entertainment History: Diana Ross played solo show

On March 8, 1962, The Beatles made their TV debut on the BBC program "Teenager's Turn." They performed a cover of Roy Orbison's "Dream Baby."

In 1970, Diana Ross performed her first solo concert after leaving The Supremes, in Framingham, Massachusetts.

In 1973, keyboardist Ron "Pigpen" McKernan of the Grateful Dead died at his apartment in Madera, California. He was 27. McKernan had been under a doctor's care for cirrhosis.

Also in 1973, Paul McCartney was fined $240 for growing marijuana outside his farm in Scotland. McCartney claimed fans gave him the seeds and he didn't know what would grow from them.

In 1989, gospel-country singer Stuart Hamblen died after having a malignant brain tumor removed at a California hospital. He was 80.

In 1992, actor Annette Funicello revealed she had multiple sclerosis.

In 1993, "Beavis and Butt-Head" premiered on MTV as a series. Previously, the characters were shown on MTV's "Liquid Television" program.

In 2016, Beatles producer George Martin died in his sleep at his home in Wiltshire, England, at the age of 90.

Today's Birthdays: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 89. Actor Sue Ane (correct) Langdon is 88. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 80. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 79. Singer Peggy March is 76. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 67. Singer Gary Numan is 66. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 65. Actor Aidan Quinn is 65. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 64. Actor Leon ("Cool Runnings") is 63. Actor Camryn Manheim ("The Practice") is 63. Singer Shawn Mullins is 56. Actor Andrea Parker ("Less Than Perfect") is 54. Actor Boris Kodjoe ("Code Black," "Madea's Family Reunion") is 51. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 48. Actor Laura Main ("Call the Midwife") is 47. Actor James Van Der Beek ("CSI: Cyber," "Dawson's Creek") is 47. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 46. Actor Nick Zano ("Minority Report," "2 Broke Girls") is 46. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 45. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 45. Singer Kristinia (kris-teh-NEE'-ah) DeBarge is 34.