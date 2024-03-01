Today in Entertainment History: Cash and Carter married

On March 1, 1968, Johnny Cash and June Carter were married in Franklin, Kentucky.

In 1969, Doors lead singer Jim Morrison was charged with several offenses after allegedly exposing himself on stage during a concert in Miami. He was found guilty of exposure and profanity charges in 1970. His sentence was on appeal when he died in 1971. Florida's Clemency Board pardoned Morrison in December 2010.

In 1972, singer Merle Haggard was pardoned by California Gov. Ronald Reagan. Haggard had served time for attempted burglary.

In 1973, Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon" album was released in the U.S. It came out in the U.K. the following March 16.

Also in 1973, New York's Joffrey Ballet gave its first performance of "Deuce Coupe Ballet," which was set entirely to Beach Boys music.

In 1977, Sara Lowndes Dylan filed for divorce from Bob Dylan after 12 years of marriage. The divorce was granted in June of that year.

In 1980, singer Patti Smith married guitarist Fred "Sonic" Smith of MC Five in Detroit.

In 1987, actor Cybill Shepherd and chiropractor Bruce Oppenheim were married. They filed for divorce in 1989.

In 1991, singer Gloria Estefan opened her first tour after suffering a broken back in a bus accident, with a show in Miami.

Also in 1991, the Oliver Stone movie "The Doors" opened in the U.S., with Val Kilmer portraying singer Jim Morrison.

In 1993, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel reunited for a concert to help needy children in Los Angeles. They had performed together only a few times in the previous two decades.

In 1995, drummer Bill Berry of R.E.M. left the stage during a concert in Switzerland after having a brain aneurysm.

In 1996, rapper Queen Latifah pleaded guilty to carrying a loaded gun in her car. She was fined and ordered to make a donation to a boys and girls club.

In 2014, Ellen DeGeneres, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Kevin Spacey, Julia Roberts and Lupita Nyong'o (loo-PEE'-tuh NYUNG'-oh) posed for a group selfie at the Oscars. It was re-tweeted on Twitter more than three million times in two weeks, making it the most re-tweeted photo.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Mike d'Abo of Manfred Mann is 80. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 80. Actor Dirk Benedict ("The A Team") is 79. Country singer Janis Oliver of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 70. Actor-director Ron Howard is 70. Actor Catherine Bach ("The Dukes of Hazzard") is 69. Actor Tim Daly is 68. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 67. Bassist Bill Leen of Gin Blossoms is 62. Actor Bryan Batt ("Mad Men") is 61. Actor Maurice Benard ("General Hospital") is 61. Actor Russell Wong ("Romeo Must Die," "New Jack City") is 61. Actor Chris Eigeman (EYE'-guh-man) ("Metropolitan," "Last Days of Disco") is 59. Actor John David Cullum ("Glory") is 58. Actor George Eads ("CSI") is 57. Actor Javier Bardem (HAH'-vee-ayr bahr-DEHM') is 55. Actor Jack Davenport ("Pirates of the Caribbean") is 51. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 51. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 50. Actor Jensen Ackles is 46. TV host Donovan Patton ("Blue's Clues") is 46. Actor Lupita Nyong'o (loo-PEE'-tuh NYUNG'-oh) ("Black Panther") is 41. Actor Joe Tippett ("Rise," "Mare of Easttown") is 42. Singer Kesha (KESH'-ah) is 37. Singer Sammie is 37. Singer Justin Bieber is 30.