Today in Entertainment History: "Moonlight" mix-up at Oscars

On Feb. 26, 1966, the Rolling Stones released the single "19th Nervous Breakdown."

In 1970, The Beatles' album "Hey Jude" was released in the U.S. and Canada. It was made up of singles that were previously unavailable in the U.S.

In 1977, bluesman Bukka White, also known as Booker T. Washington, died of cancer in Memphis, Tennessee. He was 70. His guitar playing influenced B.B. King and many others.

In 1986, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and author Robert Penn Warren was named the first poet laureate of the U.S. by the Library of Congress.

In 1990, singer Cornell Gunter of The Coasters was found shot to death in his car in Las Vegas. He was 53. Gunter had joined The Coasters in 1957.

In 1993, police in Augusta, Georgia, fined singer Bobby Brown $580 for pretending to have sex with one of his backup singers during a concert. She also was fined $580.

In 1998, a jury rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas cattlemen against Oprah Winfrey. The suit accused her of disparaging them on her talk show by implying U.S. beef was unsafe.

In 2004, Rosie O'Donnell and girlfriend Kelli Carpenter were married at City Hall in San Francisco. They have since split.

In 2017, actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read the wrong winner for the best picture Oscar - "La La Land" instead of "Moonlight." The error was blamed on an envelope mix-up.

Today's Birthdays: Actor-director Bill Duke is 81. Actor Marta Kristen ("Lost in Space") is 79. Singer Mitch Ryder is 79. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 74. Singer Michael Bolton is 71. Actor Greg Germann ("Ally McBeal") is 66. Actor Mark Dacascos ("Hawaii Five-0") is 60. Actor Jennifer Grant is 58. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against The Machine) is 56. Singer Erykah Badu (AYR'-ih-kah BAH'-doo) is 53. Actor Maz Jobrani ("Superior Donuts") is 52. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 52. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 49. Actor Greg Rikaart ("The Young and the Restless") is 47. Drummer Chris Culos (KOO'-lus) of O.A.R. is 45. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 45. Singer Nate Ruess (ROOS) of fun. is 42. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade (nah-TAL'-yah lah-for-CAH'-day) is 40. Actor Alex Heartman ("Power Rangers Samurai") is 34. Actor Taylor Dooley ("The Adventures of Shark Boy and a Lava Girl in 3-D") is 31.