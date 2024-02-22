Today in Entertainment History: Daft Punk broke up

On Feb. 22, 1934, the comedy "It Happened One Night," starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert, opened in New York.

In 1964, The Beatles arrived in London following their first visit to the U.S.

In 1976, original Supremes member Florence Ballard died in Detroit of coronary thrombosis at age 32. Ballard and her children were living on welfare at the time of her death.

In 1978, The Police starred in a TV commercial for Wrigley's chewing gum. The ad was made a few months before the band's single "Roxanne" was released in the UK.

In 1989, Jethro Tull won the first metal Grammy. DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince won the first rap Grammy.

In 1990, a jury in Los Angeles rejected a claim that Stevie Wonder's hit "I Just Called To Say I Love You" was stolen from another songwriter.

In 1993, CBS announced that the network had purchased the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York for David Letterman's new TV show. At that point, Letterman was rumored to be moving his program to Los Angeles.

In 1997, Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal announced they were ending their 15-year relationship.

In 2001, Steely Dan won their first Grammys ever, including album of the year for "Two Against Nature." They beat out Eminem's "The Marshall Mathers LP," which had generated controversy over its lyrics.

In 2004, Puddle of Mudd singer Wes Scantlin was arrested in Toledo, Ohio, for allegedly throwing a bottle into an audience and spitting on them while publicly drunk.

In 2005, Blink-182 announced they were going on hiatus. It turned out to be their breakup. They have since reunited.

In 2007, Britney Spears checked into rehab for the third time in a week.

In 2015, "Birdman" won the Oscar for best picture.

In 2021, Daft Punk announced their breakup after 28 years.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Paul Dooley is 96. Actor John Ashton is 76. Actor Julie Walters ("Harry Potter" films, "Mamma Mia!") is 74. Actor Ellen Greene (TV's "Pushing Daisies," film's "Little Shop of Horrors") is 73. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 65. Comedian Rachel Dratch ("30 Rock," "Saturday Night Live") is 58. Actor Paul Lieberstein ("The Office") is 57. Actor Jeri Ryan ("Boston Public," "Star Trek: Voyager") is 56. TV co-host Clinton Kelly ("The Chew," "What Not to Wear") is 55. Actor Thomas Jane ("The Sweetest Thing") is 55. Actor-singer Lea Solanga (LAY'-uh suh-LAHN'-guh) is 53. Actor Jose Solano ("Baywatch") is 53. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 51. Singer James Blunt is 50. Actor Drew Barrymore is 49. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T's is 45. Guitarist Joe Hottinger (HOT'-in-jer) of Halestorm is 42. Actor Zach Roerig (ROHR'-ihg) ("The Vampire Diaries") is 39. Actor Daniel E. Smith ("John Q.") is 34.