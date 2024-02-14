Mashburn makes clutch 3-pointers, scores 17 points to help New Mexico knock off Nevada 83-82

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. made a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final minutes and scored 17 points to help New Mexico beat Nevada 83-82 on Tuesday night.

Mashburn hit a bucket from long range that tied the game 80-all with 1:13 to play, and he capped the scoring with a corner 3 with 20 seconds left. Kenan Blackshear missed a jumper to end it.

Mashburn shot 4 for 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Lobos (20-5, 8-4 Mountain West Conference). Jaelen House scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Mustapha Amzil was 4-of-9 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Wolf Pack (19-6, 6-5) were led by Nick Davidson, who finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jarod Lucas added 19 points and two steals for Nevada. Blackshear finished with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

House scored 11 points in the first half for New Mexico, who led 45-35 at the break.

___

