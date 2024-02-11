Today in Entertainment History: Bowie debuted as Stardust

On Feb. 11, 1963, The Beatles recorded all the tracks for their first album to be released in the U.K., "Please Please Me." John Lennon had a bad cold and belted out "Twist and Shout" in one take.

In 1964, The Beatles performed their first American concert, at the Coliseum in Washington. In the following days, the band performed in New York and in Florida, but the concerts were not considered part of an official tour.

In 1965, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr married hairdresser Maureen Cox in London. They divorced in 1975.

In 1970, the Ringo Starr-Peter Sellers film "The Magic Christian" premiered in New York. The film's soundtrack album included the Badfinger song "Come and Get It," which was written by Paul McCartney.

In 1972, David Bowie first performed as Ziggy Stardust, at a show in Tollworth, England.

In 1983, The Rolling Stones tour documentary "Let's Spend The Night Together" opened in the U.S. and Canada.

In 1986, Boy George guest-starred on an episode of "The A-Team" as a singer mistakenly booked into a country dance hall.

In 2012, singer Whitney Houston was found dead in a bathtub in a Los Angeles hotel. She was 48.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 92. Actor Tina Louise ("Gilligan's Island") is 90. Musician Sergio Mendes (MEN'-dez) is 83. Actor Philip Anglim ("The Thorn Birds") is 72. Actor Catherine Hickland ("One Life To Live") is 68. Drummer David Uosikkinen (aw-SIK'-ken-ihn) of The Hooters is 68. Actor Carey Lowell ("Law and Order") is 63. Singer Sheryl Crow is 62. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 55. Actor Damian Lewis ("Billions") is 53. Singer D'Angelo is 50. Actor Brice Beckham ("Mr. Belvedere") is 48. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 47. Singer-actor Brandy ("Moesha") is 45. Bassist Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 44. Actor Matthew Lawrence ("Boy Meets World") is 44. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny's Child) is 43. Actor Natalie Dormer ("Game of Thrones") is 42. Singer Aubrey O'Day (Danity Kane) is 40. Actor Q'orianka (kohr-ee-AHN'-kuh) Kilcher (TV's "Yellowstone," film's "The New World") is 34. Actor Taylor Lautner is 32.