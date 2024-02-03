Today in Entertainment History: "Purple Haze" recorded

On Feb. 3, 1959, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson were killed in a plane crash in Iowa. Holly was 22, Valens was 17 and the Big Bopper was 28.

In 1967, Jimi Hendrix recorded "Purple Haze" in London. It was released in March in the U.K. as a follow-up to his first British single "Hey Joe."

In 1968, Paul McCartney recorded "Lady Madonna" at the Abbey Road studios. The record is credited to The Beatles, but McCartney played with session musicians.

In 1969, The Beatles, over objections from Paul McCartney, hired manager Allen Klein to straighten out the band's financial affairs. The band's mismanagement and money problems eventually led to its breakup.

In 1978, Harry Chapin met with President Jimmy Carter at the White House as Carter announced the establishment of a commission on hunger. Chapin spent months lobbying Congress for the creation of the commission.

In 1996, actor Audrey Meadows died of cancer in Los Angeles. She was 71.

In 2003, authorities arrested producer Phil Spector at his mansion in suburban Los Angeles. The body of actor Lana Clarkson had been found in the foyer. Spector was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.

In 2007, The Dixie Chicks won five Grammys, including album of the year for "Taking the Long Way." The album had been largely ignored by country music stations.

In 2016, musician Maurice White of Earth, Wind and Fire died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 74 after a battle with Parkinson's disease.

Today's birthdays: Actor Blythe Danner is 81. Guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks is 77. Actor Morgan Fairchild is 74. Actor Pamela Franklin ("The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie") is 74. Actor Nathan Lane is 68. Guitarist Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth is 68. Actor Thomas Calabro ("Melrose Place") is 65. Drummer Lol (LOHL) Tolhurst (The Cure) is 65. Actor Michele Greene ("L.A. Law") is 62. Country singer Matraca (mah-TRAY'-suh) Berg is 60. Actor Maura Tierney (MOHR'-uh TEER'-nee) ("ER," "NewsRadio") is 59. Actor Warwick Davis ("Harry Potter" films, "Willow") is 54. Actor Elisa Donovan ("Clueless") is 53. Singer Daddy Yankee is 48. Actor Isla (EYE'-luh) Fisher is 48. Singer Jessica Harp (The Wreckers) is 42. Actor Matthew Moy ("2 Broke Girls") is 40. Rapper Sean Kingston is 34. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall (corr.) ("God Friended Me") is 31.