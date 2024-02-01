Today in Entertainment History: "Letterman" premiered on NBC

On Feb. 1, 1950, RCA introduced the 45 RPM record player.

In 1954, Big Joe Turner recorded "Shake, Rattle and Roll."

In 1964, the governor of Indiana declared the song "Louie, Louie" by The Kingsmen to be pornographic, even though the average listener was unable to decipher the lyrics. The governor asked a state broadcasters' association to ban the record.

In 1965, James Brown recorded "Papa's Got A Brand New Bag" in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 1968, Elvis Presley's only child, Lisa Marie, was born.

In 1978, the Bob Dylan film "Renaldo and Clara" premiered in Los Angeles. It mainly was a documentary of Dylan's "Rolling Thunder Revue" tour.

In 1982, "Late Night with David Letterman" premiered on NBC.

In 1986, singer Diana Ross married Norwegian businessman Arne Naess in Geneva, Switzerland. They later split up.

In 1988, The Cars announced their breakup.

In 1993, TV personality Regis Philbin returned to his morning talk show after undergoing heart surgery to have a blocked artery cleared.

In 2004, Justin Timberlake ripped Janet Jackson's top during the Super Bowl halftime show and exposed her breast. During that same show, Kid Rock wrapped himself in a poncho made of an American flag.

Today's birthdays: Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 87. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 85. TV personality Joy Philbin is 83. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 74. Blues musician Sonny Landreth is 73. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy (MOO'-mee) ("Lost in Space") is 70. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 68. Actor Linus Roache ("Law and Order") is 60. Actor Sherilyn Fenn ("Twin Peaks") is 59. Comedian Pauly Shore is 56. Actor Brian Krause ("Charmed") is 55. Jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is 55. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 55. Actor Michael C. Hall ("Dexter," "Six Feet Under") is 53. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 49. Musician Jason Isbell is 45. Country singer Julie Roberts is 45. Singer Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT is 41. TV personality Lauren Conrad ("The Hills," "Laguna Beach") is 38. Actor-singer Heather Morris ("Glee") is 37. Singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 30.