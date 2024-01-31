New Mexico police won't be charged in fatal shooting of a homeowner after going to the wrong house

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say three Farmington police officers accused of fatally shooting an armed homeowner after going to the wrong house last year won't face prosecution. State Department of Justice officials say a review of the April 5 shooting shows police made a reasonable attempt to contact the people inside the home. The officers approaching the wrong home on a domestic violence call didn't foreseeably create an unnecessarily dangerous situation. The report also says there was no basis for pursuing criminal prosecution of the three officers. Authorities say police body camera footage shows 52-year-old Robert Dotson pointed a firearm at police and "their use of force was appropriate."

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Three Farmington police officers accused of fatally shooting an armed homeowner after going to the wrong house on a domestic violence call won't face prosecution, authorities said Tuesday.

New Mexico Department of Justice officials said case review showed police made a reasonable attempt to contact the people inside the victim's home and that the officers who approached the wrong address "did not foreseeably create an unnecessarily dangerous situation."

The report also said "there is no basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution."

Police body camera footage showed Robert Dotson, 52, pointed a firearm at the officers on the night of April 5 and "their use of force was appropriate," authorities added.

Mark Curnutt, an attorney for Dotson's family, said police fired more than 20 rounds at his client "despite never being fired at nor even having a firearm pointed at any of the officers."

Dotson "committed no crime, was not a suspect and answered the door after police went to the wrong house," Curnutt said. "Nothing can return Robert to his family and it appears nothing will be done to hold these officers accountable."

Prosecutors said they met with Dotson's family to explain their decision and show them the report by Seth Stoughton, a former police officer who now is a tenured professor at the University of South Carolina's Joseph F. Rice School of Law.

Stoughton is a nationally recognized expert in police use of force and has rendered opinions both for and against officers in state and federal cases, prosecutors said.

But Curnutt said Stoughton's report relied heavily on the initial New Mexico State Police investigation, raising concerns about the validity of information provided to the attorney general.

According to State Police, the Farmington officers mistakenly went to a house across the street from where they were supposed to go.

They knocked on the front door and announced themselves as police officers. When there was no answer, they asked dispatchers to call the person who reported the disturbance and have them come to the front door.

Body camera footage then showed Dotson opening the screen door armed with a handgun, which was when officers retreated and fired, police said.

Dotson's wife Kimberly also was armed and shot at officers before realizing who they were and putting the weapon down. She was not injured and neither were any of the officers.