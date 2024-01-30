Today in Entertainment History: "Lone Ranger" debuted

On Jan. 30, 1933, the first episode of the "Lone Ranger" radio program was broadcast on station WXYZ in Detroit.

In 1956, Elvis Presley recorded a version of Carl Perkins' "Blue Suede Shoes," in New York.

In 1969, The Beatles gave their last public performance, on the roof of Apple Studios. It was filmed for the movie "Let It Be."

In 1973, Kiss performed their first show, in New York.

In 1989, George Michael and Randy Travis were the top winners at the American Music Awards, with three wins each.

In 1990, Bob Dylan was named Commander in France's Order of Arts and Letters by the country's culture ministry.

In 1996, 21 people were injured at an overcrowded concert for the group Immature in Atlanta when the crowd surged toward the stage.

In 2015, Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge (SHUG)" Knight was arrested on suspicion of hitting and killing a man with his truck in a fast-food parking lot in Compton, California.

Today's birthdays: Actor Gene Hackman is 94. Country singer Jeanne Pruett (JEE'-nee PROO'-it) is 87. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 87. Country singer Norma Jean is 86. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 75. Musician Phil Collins is 73. Actor Charles S. Dutton ("Roc") is 73. Actor Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale") is 68. Former KANW announcer Virginia Prichett celebrates a birthday Comedian Brett Butler ("Anger Management," "Grace Under Fire") is 66. Singer Jody Watley is 65. Actor Wayne Wilderson ("Veep") is 58. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 52. Actor Christian Bale is 50. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 50. Actor Olivia Colman is 50. Actor Lena Hall is 44. Singer Josh Kelley is 44. Actor Wilmer Valderrama ("That '70s Show") is 44. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden ("The Real O'Neals") is 38. Actor Kylie Bunbury ("Big Sky," "Pitch") is 35. Actor Jake Thomas ("Lizzie McGuire," "AI") is 34. Actor Danielle Campbell ("Tell Me A Story," "The Originals") is 29.