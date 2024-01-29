Today in Entertainment History: Brooks refused his AMA

On Jan. 29, 1958, actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were married.

Also in 1958, Challenge Records released the single "Tequila" by The Champs.

In 1962, Peter, Paul and Mary signed a record deal with Warner Brothers.

In 1977, comedian Freddie Prinze died, two days after shooting himself. He was 22. He's probably best known for his role on "Chico and the Man."

In 1983, musician Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac married Kim Anderson at her Los Angeles home. They divorced three months later.

In 1992, blues great Willie Dixon died of heart failure in Burbank, California. Among his classics are "Back Door Man," "Little Red Rooster" and "Spoonful."

In 1994, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson hit a freeway median and flipped the Jeep she was driving while outside of Los Angeles. She was injured and her 16-year-old son Rafael Ferrer was killed.

In 1996, Garth Brooks refused his American Music Award for favorite overall artist. Brooks said Hootie and the Blowfish did more for music that year than he did.

In 1998, Paul Simon's musical "The Capeman" premiered in New York, with Marc Anthony in the title role. It opened to poor reviews and closed after 68 performances.

In 2019, "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett (smoh-LET') filed a police report, saying he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago. Chicago police said Smollett staged the attack, but prosecutors abruptly dropped the case the following March. Separately, a jury in December 2021 found Smollett guilty of lying to police about the attack.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Katharine Ross is 84. Actor Tom Selleck is 79. Singer Bettye LaVette is 78. Actor Marc Singer is 76. Actor Ann Jillian is 74. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 71. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 71. Actor Terry Kinney ("Oz") is 70. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 70. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 68. Actor Diane Delano ("The Ellen Show," "Northern Exposure") is 67. Actor Judy Norton ("The Waltons") is 66. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 65. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 63. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 63. Actor Nicholas Turturro ("NYPD Blue") is 62. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 60. Director-actor Ed Burns is 56. Actor Sam Trammell ("True Blood") is 55. Actor Heather Graham is 54. Actor Sharif Atkins ("White Collar," "ER") is 49. Actor Sara Gilbert is 49. Actor Kelly Packard ("Baywatch") is 49. Actor Justin Hartley ("This Is Us") is 47. Actor Sam Jaeger ("Parenthood") is 47. Former "The View" co-host Jedediah Bila is 45. Actor Andrew Keegan ("Party of Five") is 45. Actor Jason James Richter ("Free Willy") is 44. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 43. Singer Adam Lambert ("American Idol") is 42. Country singer Eric Paslay is 41.