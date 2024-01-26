Today in Entertainment History: Eddie Van Halen was born

On Jan. 26, 1934, the Apollo Theatre in Harlem presented its first live stage show, featuring Benny Carter and his Big Band.

In 1955, guitarist Eddie Van Halen was born in Amsterdam.

In 1956, Buddy Holly made his first recordings for Decca Records. Two years later on this date, Holly and the Crickets appeared on the "Ed Sullivan Show."

In 1977, guitarist Peter Green, formerly of Fleetwood Mac, was committed to a mental hospital in England. He had fired a gun at a delivery boy who was bringing him a royalty check.

In 1979, "The Dukes of Hazzard" made its debut on CBS.

In 1988, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "Phantom of the Opera" opened on Broadway.

In 1997, drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica married Skylar Satenstein.

Today's Birthdays: Sports announcer-actor Bob Uecker (YOO'-kur) is 89. Actor Scott Glenn ("Secretariat," "The Right Stuff") is 85. Actor Richard Portnow ("Trumbo," "The Sopranos") is 77. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 76. Actor David Strathairn (streh-THEHRN') is 75. Musician Lucinda Williams is 71. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 66. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres (deh-JEN'-er-us) is 66. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 64. Singer Jazzie B of Soul II Soul is 61. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! is 61. Actor Paul Johansson ("One Tree Hill") is 60. Actor Bryan Callen ("The Goldbergs") is 57. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 54. Actor Nate Mooney ("American Odyssey," "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia") is 52. Actor Jennifer Crystal ("House," "Once and Again") is 51. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 50. Actor Matilda Szydagis (zheh-DAHG'-is) ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") is 50. Actor Gilles Marini (ZHEEL ma-REE'-nee) ("Sex and the City") is 48. Actor Sara Rue ("Mom," "Less Than Perfect") is 46. Actor Colin O'Donoghue ("Once Upon a Time") is 43. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 41.