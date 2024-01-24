Today in Entertainment History: Basinger buys town

On Jan. 24, 1952, Carl Perkins married Valda Crider in Corinth, Mississippi.

In 1957, Elvis Presley recorded the song "Teddy Bear."

In 1969, Jethro Tull played their first U.S. concert, in New York City. They were the opening act for Led Zeppelin.

In 1970, James "Shep" Sheppard, the lead singer for The Heartbeats and Shep and the Limelites, was found murdered in his car on the Long Island Expressway in New York. He was 34.

In 1990, actor Kim Basinger (BAY'-sing-ur) and other investors signed papers giving them title to most of Braselton, Georgia. The price was about $20 million. They sold it in 1995 for $4.3 million.

Also in 1990, actor John Hurt married Jo Dalton in England. It was his third marriage.

In 1992, the producer of the New Kids On The Block album "Hangin' Tough" claimed that the group members sang only about 20 percent of the lyrics. He sued for millions of dollars for creative contributions and royalties. The allegations were denied by the New Kids, and the suit eventually was dropped.

In 2017, drummer Butch Trucks of The Allman Brothers Band died by suicide at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was 69.

Today's birthdays: Fiddler Doug Kershaw is 88. Singer Ray Stevens is 85. Singer Neil Diamond is 83. Singer Aaron Neville is 83. Actor Michael Ontkean (TV's "Twin Peaks," film's "Slap Shot") is 78. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 74. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 73. Actor William Allen Young ("Code Black," "Moesha") is 70. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 66. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 63. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 61. Comedian Phil LaMarr ("Mad TV") is 57. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 54. Actor Matthew Lillard ("Scooby-Doo," "She's All That") is 54. Actor Merrilee McCommas ("Friday Night Lights," "Family Law") is 53. Singer Beth Hart is 52. Actor Ed Helms ("The Office") is 50. Actor Christina Moses ("A Million Little Things") is 46. Actor Tatyana Ali ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air") is 45. Actor Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age," "Leftovers") is 43. Actor Daveed Diggs ("black-ish") is 42. Actor Justin Baldoni ("Jane The Virgin") is 40. Actor Mischa Barton ("The O.C.") is 38.