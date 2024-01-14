Today in Entertainment History: "Sanford & Son" premiered

On Jan. 14, 1952, NBC's "Today" show premiered, featuring Dave Garroway as host.

In 1954, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were married at San Francisco City Hall. The marriage lasted about nine months.

In 1957, actor Humphrey Bogart died of throat cancer at his home in Los Angeles. He was 57.

In 1967, the first so-called "Human Be-In" was held in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Among the performers were the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.

In 1970, Diana Ross performed for the last time with The Supremes, at a show in Las Vegas.

Also in 1970, a display of John Lennon's erotic "Bag One" lithographs opened in London. Scotland Yard seized prints two days later as evidence of pornography.

In 1972, "Sanford and Son" made its premiere on NBC.

In 1973, Elvis Presley's TV special "Elvis: Aloha From Hawaii" was beamed from Honolulu by satellite to dozens of countries. At the time, the program set a record for the number of people watching.

In 1978, the Sex Pistols played their last concert before breaking up at a hall in San Francisco. They reunited in 1996 for a world tour.

In 1986, actor Donna Reed died. She was 64.

In 1990, "The Simpsons" made its premiere as a weekly show on Fox.

In 1999, actor Robert Guillame (gee-OHM') suffered a mild stroke on the set of the TV show "Sports Night." The stroke was later written into the show.

In 2000, talk show host David Letterman had emergency heart surgery.

In 2006, Eminem re-married Kim Mathers in Detroit. He filed for divorce 82 days later.

Today's birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 88. Singer Jack Jones is 86. Actor Faye Dunaway is 83. Actor Holland Taylor ("Two and a Half Men," "The Practice") is 81. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 76. Actor Carl Weathers is 76. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 65. Director Steven Soderbergh ("Erin Brockovich," "Ocean's Eleven") is 61. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 60. Actor-producer Dan Schneider ("Head of the Class") is 60. Rapper Slick Rick is 59. Actor Emily Watson ("Breaking the Waves") is 57. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes ("Mr. Rhodes") is 57. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 57. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 56. Actor Jason Bateman is 55. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 55. Actor Kevin Durand ("Lost," "Fruitvale Station") is 50. Actor Jordan Ladd ("Death Proof") is 49. Actor Ward Horton ("The Gilded Age") is 48. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi (em-ay-AHT'-see KOR-ih-NAL'-dee) ("Middle of Nowhere") is 44. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 42. Actor Zach Gilford ("The Family," "Friday Night Lights") is 42. Guitarist Joe Guese (GEE'-see) of The Click Five is 42. Actor Jake Choi ("Single Parents") is 39. Singer-actor Grant Gustin ("The Flash") is 34. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 31.