Today in Entertainment History: "The Fantasticks" closed

On Jan. 13, 1962, comedian Ernie Kovacs died in a car crash in west Los Angeles. He was 42.

In 1973, Eric Clapton made a comeback from drug addiction when he performed at the Rainbow Theatre in London. His backing band included Pete Townshend, Ron Wood and Steve Winwood.

In 1979, singer Donny Hathaway died in a fall from a hotel window in New York. He was 34. Hathaway was known for his duets with Roberta Flack and the holiday favorite, "This Christmas."

In 1986, former members of the Sex Pistols sued former manager Malcolm McLaren. The suit was settled out of court.

In 2002, "The Fantasticks" closed in New York's Greenwich Village. It was the longest-running musical in the world. It had begun production in 1960 and had been performed 17,162 times.

In 2009, Kara DioGuardi (dee-oh-GWAR'-dee) made her debut as the fourth judge on "American Idol."

In 2010, singer Teddy Pendergrass died of colon cancer in Philadelphia. He was 59.

Today's birthdays: Actor Charlie Brill is 86. Actor Billy Gray ("Father Knows Best") is 86. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 70. Actor Kevin Anderson ("Nothing Sacred") is 64. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep," "Seinfeld") is 63. Singer Graham "Suggs" McPherson of Madness is 63. Country singer Trace Adkins is 62. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 60. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 58. Actor Suzanne Cryer ("Silicon Valley," "Two Guys and a Girl") is 57. Actor Traci Bingham ("Baywatch") is 56. Actor Keith Coogan ("Adventures in Babysitting") is 54. Writer-Producer Shonda Rhimes ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy," "Private Practice ") is 54. Actor Nicole Eggert ("Baywatch," "Charles in Charge") is 52. Actor Ross McCall ("White Collar," "Band of Brothers") is 48. Actor Michael Pena ("American Hustle") is 48. Actor Orlando Bloom is 47. "Good Morning America" meteorologist Ginger Zee is 43. Actor Beau Mirchoff ("Good Trouble," "Desperate Housewives") is 35. Actor Liam Hemsworth ("The Hunger Games") is 34.