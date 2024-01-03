Today in Entertainment History: "Arsenio Hall Show" debuted

On Jan. 3, 1967, Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys refused to be sworn in after receiving a U.S. Army draft notice. Wilson said he was a conscientious objector.

In 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Two Virgins" record sleeve, which showed them posing nude, was declared pornographic in New Jersey. Police seized copies of the album.

In 1970, members of The Beatles recorded their last song together, "I Me Mine." George Harrison later used that title for his autobiography.

Also in 1970, singer Davy Jones announced he was leaving The Monkees, a year after Peter Tork quit the group.

In 1974, Bob Dylan and The Band opened a brief tour. Several dates were recorded for the live album "Before The Flood."

Also in 1989, "The Arsenio Hall Show" made its premiere on Fox.

In 1991, the sitcom "Blossom" premiered on NBC.

In 1992, singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds married actor Patsy Kensit in London. They have since split up.

In 2004, singer Britney Spears married childhood friend Jason Alexander in a spur-of-the-moment wedding in Las Vegas. The marriage lasted 55 hours before they got it annulled.

In 2017, singer Janet Jackson gave birth at the age of 50. She had a boy she named Eissa (EE'-sah).

In 2019, Lifetime TV began airing the six-part documentary "Surviving R. Kelly." Kelly was later charged with sexual misconduct. He was tried and convicted of sex trafficking in New York in 2021 and of making child pornography in Illinois in 2022.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Dabney Coleman is 92. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 81. Singer Stephen Stills is 79. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 78. Actor Victoria Principal is 74. Actor Mel Gibson is 68. Actor Shannon Sturges ("Port Charles") is 56. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 52. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 49. Actor Jason Marsden ("Ally McBeal") is 49. Actor Danica (DAN'-ih-kah) McKellar ("The Wonder Years") is 49. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez ("The O.C.") is 48. Singer and former "American Idol" contestant Kimberley Locke is 46. Actor Kate Levering ("Drop Dead Diva") is 45. Actor Nicole Beharie (beh-HAR'-ee) ("Sleepy Hollow") is 39. Drummer Mark Pontius (Foster The People) is 39. Singer Lloyd is 38. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle (SHEL) Rae is 38. Actor Florence Pugh (PYOO) ("Don't Worry Darling," "Little Women") is 28.