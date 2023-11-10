Today in Entertainment History: "Sesame Street" debuted

On Nov. 10, 1938, Kate Smith first sang Irving Berlin's "God Bless America" on network radio.

In 1958, singers Sam Cooke and Lou Rawls were injured in an auto accident while on tour together. Their chauffeur was killed.

In 1969, "Sesame Street" made its debut on PBS.

Also in 1969, the album "Led Zeppelin 2" was certified gold.

In 1976, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers began their first major tour, opening for Kiss.

In 1989, the first Career Achievement Awards were given out by the Rhythm and Blues Foundation in Washington. LaVern Baker, Percy Sledge and Mary Wells were among the recipients.

In 1992, a judge found Axl Rose guilty of assault and property damage in connection with a riot at a 1991 Guns N' Roses concert near St. Louis. Rose's sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation. Rose also was ordered to pay $10,000 each to five charities.

Today's Birthdays: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 89. Actor Albert Hall ("Ally McBeal," "Beloved") is 86. Country singer Donna Fargo is 82. Lyricist Tim Rice is 79. Actor Jack Scalia (skah-LEE'-ah) is 73. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 67. Actor Mackenzie Phillips ("One Day At A Time") is 64. Actor Vanessa Angel ("Kingpin") is 60. Actor Hugh Bonneville ("Downton Abbey") is 60. Comedian Tommy Davidson ("In Living Color") is 60. Actor Michael Jai (JY) White is 59. Country singer Chris Cagle is 55. Comedian Tracy Morgan ("30 Rock") is 55. Actor Ellen Pompeo (pom-PAY'-oh) ("Grey's Anatomy") is 54. Actor Orny Adams (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 53. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 53. Rapper Warren G is 53. Actor Walton Goggins ("Invincible," "The Shield") is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 49. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 48. Rapper-actor Eve is 45. Bassist Chris Joannou (joh-AN'-yoo) of Silverchair is 44. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 41. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 40. Actor Josh Peck ("Drake and Josh") is 37. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 33. Actor Genevieve Buechner (BUK'-ner) ("UnREAL") is 32. Actor Zoey Deutch (DOYCH) ("Vampire Academy") is 29. Actor Kiernan Shipka ("Mad Men") is 24. Actor Mackenzie Foy ("Twilight") is 23.