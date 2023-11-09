2023 Veteran’s Day events to honor our Veterans.

Albuquerque Veterans Day Parade, Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Parade starts at USS Bullhead Memorial Park and concludes at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park.

Albuquerque Veteran Day Ceremony, Saturday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1100 Louisiana SE, free. Starts at 10 a.m. with a musical prelude from Dukes of Albuquerque Concert Band.

Rio Rancho Veterans Day parade and Ceremony, Saturday 10 a.m. to noon, at Veterans Memorial Park, 950 Pinetree, free. The parade features floats, marching bands, veterans groups and more.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Veterans Commemoration, Saturday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2401 12th St. NW, free for vets and IPCC members, or included with museum admission. Commemoration features speakers including U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez, performance by the Pueblo Dance Group and Native artisans.

New Mexico Museum of Natural History “Veterans Day Relaxed Night”. Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 1801 Mountain NW, cost; by donation. Relaxed lower sensory night to take time to appreciate veterans and families for their service and sacrifice. This event is for those who may get overwhelmed by crowds, noises and flashing lights.

Albuquerque Biopark $1 day for veterans and up to 5 family members with a military ID to the Albuquerque Zoo or the Aquarium/Botanic Garden, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 903 10th St SW.

Socorro Veterans Day Ceremony, Saturday 11 a.m. at Isidro Baca Veterans Park. Ceremony with speakers and recognition of veterans.

Las Cruces Veterans Day Parade, Saturday 11 a.m. Main Street.

Truth or Consequences Veterans Car Show, Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City of Belen Veterans Day Ceremony, Saturday 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Eagle Park.

New Mexico Veterans Services commemorates Veterans Day at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire, Saturday at 11 a.m.