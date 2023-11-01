Event empowers APS Special Needs Students and Families with Essential Resources

APS Transition Fair set for Nov. 9.

Almost 20 percent of all Albuquerque Public Schools students benefit from various special education services. At some point, every one of those students will transition from school to adult life, where many of these students will need to live independently or with minimal support.

The road to independence can be complex and overwhelming for some families to navigate on their own. That’s why, every year, the APS Special Education Department hosts a Transition Fair to bring everyone together to learn about all school, business, government, and community resources available to comprehensively support students and families.

The Nov. 9 event is free and open to the public. It’s important for students, families, providers, and employers to connect, network, share experiences, and know their options. Every life requires planning to be successful, and for some students, more consideration is necessary to prepare for independence. Participating experts at the Transition Fair can answer questions about housing, vocational training, employment opportunities, health care, and more.

APS Transition Specialist Kathryn Murphy believes that by providing information and guidance, these fairs empower special education students and their families to take an active role in shaping their future, setting goals, and making informed decisions.

“Transition means change, and change means entering into the unknown,” Murphy added. “We want to prepare our students to go into post- secondary life to help them build support systems and improve their overall quality of life and future.”

The New Mexico Division of Rehabilitation will present on the department’s youth and adult services along with the New Mexico Developmental Disabilities Council. Families are also invited to schedule appointments with the APS Medicaid team to sign up for services or get answers to existing concerns.

Students and families who attend schools in surrounding districts and charter schools are welcome. Dion’s has donated 200 slices of pizza for attendees. Spanish interpreters will be available.

The Transition Fair event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center, 3315 Louisiana Blvd., NE.