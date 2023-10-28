© 2023 KANW
Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 28, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT

Albuquerque High 14, Manzano 13

Artesia 43, Mayfield 7

Aztec 48, Kirtland Central 22

Bloomfield 66, Gallup 0

Centennial 30, Las Cruces 23

Cleveland 37, Rio Rancho 0

Clovis 30, Los Lunas 29

Cobre 40, Hatch Valley 0

Cuba 14, Crownpoint 6

Deming 12, Gadsden 10

Dexter 60, Ruidoso 14

Espanola Valley 50, Pojoaque 0

Grants 21, St. Pius X 14

Hobbs 35, Carlsbad 12

Jal 56, Hagerman 6

La Cueva 63, Farmington 28

Los Alamos 54, Del Norte 0

Lovington 29, Portales 21

NMMI 60, Tucumcari 6

Navajo Prep 38, Newcomb 36

Piedra Vista 49, Belen 14

Roswell 38, Goddard 6

Santa Fe 28, Capital 21

Silver 50, Valencia 28

Socorro 55, Hot Springs 0

St. Michael's 54, Santa Fe Indian 0

Taos 21, Moriarty 12

Tohatchi 35, Zuni 14

Valley 55, Rio Grande 0

West Mesa 39, Eldorado 21

NMAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

6-Player=

Gateway Christian 64, Floyd 6

8-Player=

Clayton 28, Legacy 26

Fort Sumner/House 52, Logan 0

Melrose 56, Tatum 6

Mesilla Valley Christian 54, Menaul 32

