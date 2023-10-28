Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL
Albuquerque High 14, Manzano 13
Artesia 43, Mayfield 7
Aztec 48, Kirtland Central 22
Bloomfield 66, Gallup 0
Centennial 30, Las Cruces 23
Cleveland 37, Rio Rancho 0
Clovis 30, Los Lunas 29
Cobre 40, Hatch Valley 0
Cuba 14, Crownpoint 6
Deming 12, Gadsden 10
Dexter 60, Ruidoso 14
Espanola Valley 50, Pojoaque 0
Grants 21, St. Pius X 14
Hobbs 35, Carlsbad 12
Jal 56, Hagerman 6
La Cueva 63, Farmington 28
Los Alamos 54, Del Norte 0
Lovington 29, Portales 21
NMMI 60, Tucumcari 6
Navajo Prep 38, Newcomb 36
Piedra Vista 49, Belen 14
Roswell 38, Goddard 6
Santa Fe 28, Capital 21
Silver 50, Valencia 28
Socorro 55, Hot Springs 0
St. Michael's 54, Santa Fe Indian 0
Taos 21, Moriarty 12
Tohatchi 35, Zuni 14
Valley 55, Rio Grande 0
West Mesa 39, Eldorado 21
NMAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
6-Player=
Gateway Christian 64, Floyd 6
8-Player=
Clayton 28, Legacy 26
Fort Sumner/House 52, Logan 0
Melrose 56, Tatum 6
Mesilla Valley Christian 54, Menaul 32
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/