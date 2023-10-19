Pavia accounts for all four TDs in New Mexico State's 28-7 win over UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Diego Pavia ran for two scores and threw two touchdown passes to Thomaz Whitford to propel New Mexico State to a 28-7 victory over UTEP. The Aggies (5-3, 3-1 Conference USA) turned their first two possessions of the second half into a two-touchdown lead. Pavia threw a 6-yard pass to Whitford for the first score and followed that with a 41-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 advantage. Pavia and Whitford teamed up for a 16-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring. Kevin Hurley's 1-yard plunge for UTEP (2-6, 1-3) was the only score of the second quarter and tied the game at halftime.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Diego Pavia ran for two scores and threw two touchdown passes to Thomaz Whitford to propel New Mexico State to a 28-7 victory over UTEP on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (5-3, 3-1 Conference USA) turned their first two possessions of the second half into a two-touchdown lead. Pavia threw a 6-yard pass to Whitford for the first score and followed that with a 41-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 advantage.

Pavia and Whitford teamed up for a 16-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Pavia completed 15 of 25 passes for 186 yards. He also carried 14 times for 96 yards. Monte Watkins rushed for 109 yards on just 10 carries. Eli Stowers had five receptions for 80 yards.

The Aggies grabbed a 7-0 lead with 1:18 remaining in the first quarter when Pavia capped an eight-play, 74-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.

Kevin Hurley's 1-yard plunge for UTEP (2-6, 1-3) was the only score of the second quarter and tied the game at halftime.

Cade McConnell completed 15 of 32 passes for 179 yards for the Miners. Deion Hankins rushed for 120 yards on 16 carries.

