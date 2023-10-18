Today in Entertainment History: Hank Williams was married

On Oct. 18, 1952, Hank Williams married his second wife, Billie Jean Jones, in Minden, Louisiana. The next day, they repeated their vows twice at two shows for concert-goers in New Orleans.

In 1966, the Jimi Hendrix Experience made its debut in Paris.

In 1967, the satiric film "How I Won the War" premiered in London. It starred John Lennon as Private Gripweed.

In 1968, Bob Wills was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Also in 1968, John Lennon was arrested in Ringo Starr's London apartment for marijuana possession. The arrest became the basis for a battle by U.S. immigration officials who wanted to deport Lennon.

In 1974, Al Green's girlfriend, Mary Woodson, killed herself at Green's home north of Memphis. That was after she had thrown a pot of boiling grits on Green as he was getting out of the bathtub.

In 1988, Bruce Springsteen broke up the E Street Band, telling them he wanted to pursue his own projects. They have since reunited.

Also in 1988, the sitcom "Roseanne," starring Roseanne Barr, made its debut on ABC.

In 2000, singer Zack De La Rocha announced he was leaving Rage Against The Machine. They have since reunited.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Russ Giguere (jih-GAYR') of The Association is 80. Actor Joe Morton is 76. Actor Pam Dawber is 73. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 70. Director David Twohy (TOO'-hee) ("Riddick" movies) is 68. Actor Jon Lindstrom ("General Hospital") is 66. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 63. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 62. Actor Vincent Spano is 61. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 57. Singer Nonchalant is 56. Actor Joy Bryant ("Parenthood") is 49. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 49. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 45. Singer Ne-Yo is 44. Country singer and "American Idol" contestant Josh Gracin is 43. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 42. Actor Freida Pinto ("Slumdog Millionaire") is 39. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 39. Actor Zac Efron ("High School Musical," "Hairspray") is 36. Actor Joy Lauren ("Desperate Housewives") is 34. Actor Tyler Posey is 32. Actor Toby Regbo ("Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald") is 32.