KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM MDT

Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL=

Alamogordo 48, Las Cruces 21

Animas 61, Carrizozo 31

Carlsbad 29, Organ Mountain 10

Centennial 28, Hobbs 7

Clovis 7, Santa Fe 6

Cobre 27, Tularosa 26

Elida 28, Dora 18

Farmington 49, West Mesa 7

Gallup 6, Shiprock 0

Gateway Christian 53, Hondo 0

Grady 58, Floyd 6

Grants 28, Taos 27

Highland 28, Pojoaque 6

Hot Springs 24, Mescalero Apache 18

Jal 24, Loving 6

Logan 38, Fort Sumner/House 34

Sandia 33, Eldorado 14

Santa Rosa 62, McCurdy 12

St. Michael's 21, Robertson 0

Thoreau 37, Newcomb 0

Volcano Vista 60, Cibola 14

West Las Vegas 33, Raton 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

