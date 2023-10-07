Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL
Alamogordo 48, Las Cruces 21
Animas 61, Carrizozo 31
Carlsbad 29, Organ Mountain 10
Centennial 28, Hobbs 7
Clovis 7, Santa Fe 6
Cobre 27, Tularosa 26
Elida 28, Dora 18
Farmington 49, West Mesa 7
Gallup 6, Shiprock 0
Gateway Christian 53, Hondo 0
Grady 58, Floyd 6
Grants 28, Taos 27
Highland 28, Pojoaque 6
Hot Springs 24, Mescalero Apache 18
Jal 24, Loving 6
Logan 38, Fort Sumner/House 34
Sandia 33, Eldorado 14
Santa Rosa 62, McCurdy 12
St. Michael's 21, Robertson 0
Thoreau 37, Newcomb 0
Volcano Vista 60, Cibola 14
West Las Vegas 33, Raton 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/