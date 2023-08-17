APS has 26 Internships Available for High School Students, Recent Graduates

Deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 18.

APS high school students interested in picking up job skills, earning class credit, and making a little cash should apply for one of 26 internships available at Albuquerque Public Schools.

But time is running out. The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 18.

The internships available range from working with the district’s information technology systems to customer service. To find out more about the internships, visit the Career Connected Learning internship page. Applications can be filled out electronicallyExternal link .

The APS internship program aims to help students develop skills that will benefit them when they enter the workforce and to help them explore different career possibilities. The program is in line with new goals adopted by the Board of Education earlier this year.