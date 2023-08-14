© 2023 KANW
New Mexico News

KANW has joined the Mountain West News Bureau

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By KANW News
Published August 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM MDT

KANW has joined the Mountain West News Bureau

KANW has joined the Mountain West News Bureau, (MWNB) a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West. The Mountain West News Bureau is a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KANW in New Mexico, KUNC in Colorado, KUNR in Nevada, Nevada Public Radio, and Wyoming Public Media, with support from affiliate stations across the region.

Click Here for Mountain West News Bureau News: https://www.kanw.com/mountain-west-news-bureau

Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public broadcasting.

