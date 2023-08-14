KANW has joined the Mountain West News Bureau, (MWNB) a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West. The Mountain West News Bureau is a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KANW in New Mexico, KUNC in Colorado, KUNR in Nevada, Nevada Public Radio, and Wyoming Public Media, with support from affiliate stations across the region.

Click Here for Mountain West News Bureau News: https://www.kanw.com/mountain-west-news-bureau



Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public broadcasting.

