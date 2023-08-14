Forging Future Baseball Legends from Albuquerque Public Schools

It took grit, determination, and lots of hard work.

At the end of the day, Roadrunner Little League – which competes in the Majors division – secured a coveted spot in the Southwest Regional Tournament. Along the way, they fended off foes one by one and prevailed in district and state playoffs.

Of the twelve players on this team, 9 are Albuquerque Public Schools students, each with aspirations of excelling on the baseball field and in life.

While their championship dream was halted Sunday by a resilient Tulsa National League team from Oklahoma, the Roadrunner Major Allstars’ unwavering spirit and undeniable talent captured the admiration beyond the dedicated fields in Albuquerque.

Their final game in the Southwest Regional Tournament showcased the culmination of their efforts. The scoreboard may have displayed a 9-1 loss, but the essence of the journey was greater than numbers.

“It was a sort of David versus Goliath match,” said Roadrunner coach Joe Garcia, “But the team showed up, gave their best, and proved to everyone that they earned and deserved their place on that field.”

While the Little League World Series victory may have eluded them, their legacy is firmly rooted in the hearts and minds of their peers, educators, and all those who followed their journey. The Roadrunner Major Allstars have shown through their determination, teamwork, and dedication to academics and athletics, that they are winners.