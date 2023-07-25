Orientation Session for Prospective School Board Candidates Set for Aug. 9

Topics will include legal responsibilities, code of conduct.

Three Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education seats will be on the ballot in November, but what, exactly, does the job entail?

APS will provide an overview and answer questions during a candidate orientation at 5 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Alice and Bruce King Educational Complex, 6400 Uptown Blvd. NE.

“It’s an opportunity for anyone interested in running for a school board seat to learn more about what it means to be a school board member for Albuquerque Public Schools,” said Board President Yolanda Montoya-Cordova, whose term expires this year.

She said prospective candidates attending the orientation will learn about the board's critical role in ensuring the public’s vision and values are realized in collaboration with district leadership. The primary responsibilities of the Board of Education include managing the allocation of resources, shaping school policies, hiring and managing the superintendent, and serving as a bridge between the community and the district.

