APS, Teachers Union Reach Tentative Deal on New Contract

ATF’s ratification vote is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2, with the board voting on the contract at its Aug. 2 meeting.

After constructive and cooperative bargaining this summer, Albuquerque Public Schools and the Albuquerque Teachers Federation have reached a tentative agreement for a contract covering the next two school years.

The committed negotiating teams on both sides worked to reach an agreement that focuses on student outcomes and staff well-being. Included in the agreement is a supervision stipend created to ensure student safety before and after school and increased stipends for athletic coaches for the first time in 25 years and Special Education department chairs.

The tentative agreement leads the way nationally in creating contract language specific to community schools. Educators will receive a 6% pay increase.

The work completed by the district and union also took into account the state mandated increase in instructional time and the four additional days added to the school calendar as a result.

APS and ATF remain proud of the relationship they have built, and their joint dedication to strong, vibrant, and safe public schools. This agreement is a result of that dedication.

