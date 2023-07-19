Albuquerque, New Mexico, Selects Tyler Technologies' Enterprise Permitting & Licensing Solution Suite

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico, for Tyler's Enterprise Permitting & Licensing solution suite, including its Enterprise Community Development, Enterprise Business Management, and Enterprise Environmental Health solutions.

"Our city's Planning Department is a complex environment with multiple sub-departments, commissions, and boards, and we needed a solution that could facilitate great collaboration between them all," said Robyn Rose, J.D., associate director of planning for the city of Albuquerque. "We are pleased to select Tyler's solutions to help us expand services and improve engagement with our staff and the community."

The city was seeking an enterprise system that was both highly functional and easy to use and maintain. Its current system was not meeting the evolving needs of the city. The city selected Tyler as the best-in-class provider of a comprehensive enterprise permitting and licensing solution that could support the often-complex community development, business management, and environmental health management processes.

Once implemented, Tyler's Enterprise Permitting & Licensing solution suite, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), will bring the following improvements to the city using a consolidated and interconnected environment:

Enterprise Community Development will automate governmental operations in land use entitlement, permitting, enforcement case management, and inspections. In addition, its public-facing Civic Access web portal and electronic review capabilities will extend digital services online and help the city reduce the time it takes to process permits.Enterprise Business Management will allow the city to move its business license application and renewal process online and offer a convenient payment option to residents and business owners, while automating licensing administration and simplifying regulatory reviews and business compliance processes.Enterprise Environmental Health will efficiently manage inspections, permitting, and regulatory compliance for the city's consumer health and urban biology programs, featuring a customer-facing online portal for business operators use and transparency reporting for residents."We're confident in Tyler's ability to serve a large, growing city like Albuquerque with our robust enterprise offering," said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler's Civic Services business unit. "We look forward to helping the city improve business and community development management through better collaboration between departments and residents."

The city of Albuquerque is located in north-central New Mexico. It is the most populous city in the state with a population of approximately 563,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

