Today in Entertainment History: Supremes released first hit

On July 11, 1937, composer George Gershwin died of a brain tumor in Beverly Hills, California. Among Gershwin's works are "An American in Paris," "Rhapsody in Blue" and "Porgy and Bess."

In 1959, Joan Baez made her first recording. It was a duet with Bob Gibson, recorded live at the Newport Folk Festival.

In 1964, The Supremes released their first hit, "Where Did Our Love Go."

In 1970, the "Woodstock" soundtrack hit number one on the U.S. album chart, the first triple album to do so.

In 1979, Neil Young's concert film "Rust Never Sleeps" premiered in Los Angeles. The album of the same name was released simultaneously.

Also in 1979, the first digital rock album, "Bop Till You Drop" by Ry Cooder, was released.

In 1989, actor Laurence Olivier died. He was 82.

In 1995, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills had abdominal surgery. The band was touring in Germany at the time.

In 2000, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and Byrds guitarist Roger McGuinn testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the Napster file-sharing service.

In 2008, singer Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies was arrested in Fayetteville, New York, on drug charges.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 76. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson ("Soap") is 74. Actor Bruce McGill ("Animal House") is 73. Actor Stephen Lang is 71. Actor Mindy Sterling ("Austin Powers") is 70. Actor Sela Ward is 67. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 66. Reggae singer Michael Rose of Black Uhuru is 66. Actor Mark Lester ("Oliver") is 65. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 65. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 64. Singer Suzanne Vega is 64. Actor Lisa Rinna is 60. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 58. Actor Debbe Dunning ("Home Improvement") is 57. Actor Greg Grunberg ("Heroes," "Alias," "Felicity") is 57. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin ("The Jeff Corwin Experience") is 56. Actor Justin Chambers ("Grey's Anatomy") is 53. Actor Leisha Hailey ("The L Word") is 52. Actor Michael Rosenbaum ("Smallville") is 51. Rapper Lil' Kim is 49. Actor Jon Wellner ("CSI") is 48. Rapper Lil' Zane is 42. Actor David Henrie ("Wizards of Waverly Place") is 34. Actor Connor Paolo ("Revenge") is 33. Singer Alessia Cara (ah-LES'-ee-ah KAR'-ah) is 27.