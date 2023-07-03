APS School Starts in a few Weeks! Make Sure Students are Registered

Use ParentVUE, the APS student information system, on your computer, mobile phone, or tablet to register students, update information, and upload documents.

It's time to register for the new school year if you haven't already. Go to ParentVUE to register.

If students are already registered, please ensure contact information—including phone numbers, email addresses, and emergency contacts—is up-to-date in ParentVUE. Albuquerque Public Schools stays in touch with its families, including during emergencies, using the contact information in ParentVUE.

Access the student information system by computer, mobile phone, or tablet. If your device has a camera, you can upload photos of required documents, such as proof of residency.

Please be sure to register all children at the same time.

If you have problems registering your child, please get in touch with their school.

Steps to Register Your Child for School

Login to ParentVUE. Click the "Online Registration" button in the top right of the screen.

Don't have a ParentVUE account? Get one now.

Update your child's information, including address, phone number, email address, and emergency contacts. What you'll need to register for school

Each year, families need to provide proof of residency, which may include a current:

Have more than one child in school? All you need is one ParentVUE account to update all of their information.

You can update your information anytime by logging into ParentVUE.

At the beginning of each school year, we'll ask you to log in to verify that the information we have on record is up-to-date.

Available in English and Spanish.

New Mexico's driver's license

Deed or mortgage payment receipt

Property tax bill

Lease or housing agreement

Utility bill

Online registration is available for ALL grade levels

Download the Free App

Search "ParentVUE" in your App Store or Google Play.

Other ParentVUE Features

ParentVUE isn't just for registration. As many of our parents and guardians already know, it's a great tool to check:

Grades

Assignments

Attendance

Calendars

Teacher contact information

And more!

Students can sign up for StudentVUE to check their grades, assignments, attendance, and more!