APS Job Fair Set For July 11

School district has hundreds of open positions and is especially in need of special education teachers, educational assistants, bus drivers, and custodians.

If you’re looking for a new career challenge, Albuquerque Public Schools wants to talk to you.

APS has 740 open positions and is hoping to fill many of those vacancies during a Job Fair on Tuesday, July 11, at Berna Facio Professional Development Center, 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE.

The Job Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Join us for a day of networking, job opportunities, and career growth as we connect job seekers with APS school administrators and department hiring managers,” district Human Resources officials said in their announcement of the job fair.

Dorothy Chavez, senior director of employee processes and human resource systems for the district, notes that APS has competitive salaries and attractive benefits packages. She urges anyone looking for a job or considering an employment change to attend the job fair.

Representatives from the University of New Mexico, Grand Canyon University, and Central New Mexico Community College will be at the fair to let job seekers know about the numerous pathways and resources available to start a career in education.

Of the 740 open jobs at APS, roughly 300 are teaching positions. The biggest needs APS is seeing right now are for special education teachers, educational assistants, bus drivers, and custodians, but there are a host of other positions that also need to be filled.

Anyone planning to attend the job fair is asked to:

Register for the event.External link

Bring copies of your resume and dress to impress. Jobs could be offered on the spot.

Apply online in advance of the job fair. It’s not required but will help speed up the process. Applicant processing assistance will be available for job seekers who have not applied prior to the job fair.

For more information, contact APS Recruiting at recruitment@aps.edu or 505-889-4893.

APS has faced high turnover in recent years, but that has been improving as increases in the district’s pay structure have been implemented.

Beyond job fairs in Albuquerque and around New Mexico, APS has been actively recruiting in neighboring states and will continue to do so throughout the coming school year, expanding throughout the U.S. The district has also been getting the word out about its recruitment efforts on social media.