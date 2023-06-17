Today in Entertainment History: Judas Priest made U.S. debut

On June 17, 1965, The Kinks arrived in New York for their first American tour.

In 1967, Moby Grape released five singles simultaneously in their debut with the CBS label. Only the song "Omaha" charted, at number 88.

In 1968, the Ohio Express got their first gold single with "Yummy, Yummy, Yummy."

In 1977, Judas Priest played their first U.S. concert, opening for REO Speedwagon in Amarillo, Texas.

In 1978, Jefferson Starship failed to perform at a festival in Germany because singer Grace Slick was unable to go onstage. Angry fans started a riot and caused more than a million dollars in damage.

In 1989, Ringo Starr announced he would tour again for the first time in several years. His first All-Starr Band included Clarence Clemons, Joe Walsh, Billy Preston and Nils Lofgren.

In 2000, Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson married Kristin Willits in Lexington, Kentucky.

In 2005, Soul Asylum bassist Karl Mueller (MYOO'-ler) died of throat cancer in Minneapolis. He was 41.

In 2018, rapper XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-TAH'-see-YOHN') was shot and killed as he left an upscale motor sports dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was 20.

Today's birthdays: Actor Peter Lupus (TV's "Mission: Impossible") is 91. Singer Barry Manilow is 80. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 72. Actor Mark Linn-Baker ("Perfect Strangers") is 69. Actor Jon Gries (GRYZ) ("Napoleon Dynamite") is 66. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 65. Director Bobby Farrelly (FAYR'-eh-lee) ("There's Something About Mary") is 65. Actor Thomas Haden Church ("Sideways," "Wings," "Ned and Stacy") is 63. Actor Greg Kinnear (kin-EAR') is 60. Actor Kami Cotler ("The Waltons") is 58. Actor Jason Patric is 57. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 54. Actor-comedian Will Forte ("Saturday Night Live") is 53. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 52. Actor Arthur Darvill ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow") is 41. Actor Jodie Whittaker ("Doctor Who") is 41. Actor Manish Dayal (mah-NEESH' dy-AL') ("The Resident") is 40. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 40. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 40. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 36. Actor KJ Apa (AH'-pah) ("Riverdale") is 26.