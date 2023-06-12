APS Providing Free Summer Lunches at Five Locations

Meals available Monday Through Friday to those 18 and under.

Albuquerque Public Schools is serving hot summer meals to kids through July 21.

The free meals are available to those 18 and under. Meals must be eaten onsite.

Lunch is being served served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday at five schools. Those schools are:

Alameda Elementary School, 412 Alameda Blvd. NW

Ernie Pyle Middle School, 1820 Valdora Drive SW

John Adams Middle School, 5401 Glenrio Road NW

Lavaland Elementary School, 501 57 th St., NW

St., NW Manzano Mesa Elementary School, 801 Elizabeth St. SE

The meals are prepared by APS Food and Nutrition Services.