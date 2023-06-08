APS Superintendent Scott Elder to Leave Post on June 30, 2024 Board, superintendent make announcement in joint statement

The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Scott Elder announced Wednesday evening that Elder will leave the district when his current contract expires next year.

The contract expires on June 30, 2024.

The announcement came in a joint statement read by Board President Yolonda Montoya-Cordova after the board emerged from a closed-door session at which Elder’s contract was discussed.

“I am proud of my service to APS and this community, and I am particularly proud of the progress APS has made, despite the challenges we faced and the unique issues created by the pandemic,” Elder said in the statement. “I am grateful to the Board for the opportunity and to the many wonderful APS employees who work so hard every day for our students.”

The board said it will work with Superintendent Elder through 2023-2024 and is confident this time will be used to smoothly transition programs and ensure continuity for students and staff. Elder will assist the board in its planning and timelines for the selection of his successor, the statement said.

“Superintendent Elder has led APS through some challenging times, and we are grateful for that leadership,” Montoya-Cordova said in the statement. “We wish him well in his future endeavors, and we look forward to having his help as we transition to APS’s next era.

The board thanked Elder and encouraged the public to become involved as it selects a new superintendent.

Elder has been the district’s leader since July 1, 2020, when he took over as interim superintendent. He replaced Superintendent Raquel Reedy. The school board made Elder the district’s permanent superintendent on March 15, 2021.

His early days as superintendent were spent guiding APS through the COVID-19 pandemic. He helped the district transition from in-person to remote learning and back again. Over the past year, he has worked with the board and district leaders on five-year goals and a strategic plan to improve outcomes for all APS students.

Elder began his APS career as a substitute teacher more than three decades ago. He rose through the ranks as a high school teacher, middle and high school principal, and chief operations officer prior to becoming superintendent.

APS is New Mexico’s largest school district, serving more than 70,000 students and employing more than 12,000 teachers, counselors, educational assistants, and other workers.

