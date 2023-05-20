Today in Entertainment History: "Letterman" ended

On May 20, 1954, Bill Haley's "Rock Around the Clock" was released. It didn't catch on until it appeared on the soundtrack of "Blackboard Jungle" the following year.

In 1966, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who started a concert in Windsor, England, without bassist John Entwistle and drummer Keith Moon. When they finally showed up, Townshend hit Moon over the head with his guitar. Moon quit the band, but he was back a week later.

In 1967, Jimi Hendrix signed his first U.S. recording contract, with Reprise (rih-PREEZ') Records.

In 1971, Peter Cetera (seh-TAYR'-ah) of the band Chicago was beaten by several men at a baseball game, apparently because they didn't like the length of his hair.

In 1985, Daryl Hall and John Oates headlined a concert for the reopening of the Apollo Theatre in Harlem. The show benefited the United Negro College Fund.

In 1989, actor-comedian Gilda Radner died of ovarian cancer in Los Angeles. She was 42.

In 1993, the final episode of "Cheers" was broadcast on NBC.

In 1995, Connie Chung was fired as co-anchor of the "CBS Evening News."

Also in 1995, singer Don Henley married model Sharon Summerall.

In 1998, actor Charlie Sheen was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for a drug overdose.

In 2013, keyboardist Ray Manzarek (man-ZAYR'-ehk) of The Doors died of bile duct cancer in Rosenheim, Germany. He was 74.

In 2015, the final episode of "Late Show with David Letterman" aired on CBS. Letterman had been a talk show host for 33 years.

Today's Birthdays: Actor David Proval ("The Sopranos") is 81. Singer-actor Cher is 77. Actor Dave Thomas ("Grace Under Fire," "SCTV") is 75. Musician Warren Cann of Ultravox is 73. Actor Dean Butler ("Little House on the Prairie") is 67. Guitarist Jane Wiedlin (WEED'-lin) of The Go-Go's is 65. Singer Susan Cowsill of The Cowsills is 64. Actor Bronson Pinchot (PIN'-choh) is 64. Actor John Billingsley ("True Blood," "Enterprise") is 63. Actor Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal") is 63. Singer Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 is 62. TV personality Ted Allen ("Queer Eye for the Straight Guy") is 58. Actor Mindy Cohn ("Facts of Life") is 57. Guitarist Tom Gorman of Belly is 57. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 51. Bassist Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne is 48. Actor Matt Czuchry (zoo-KREE') ("The Good Wife," "Gilmore Girls") is 46. Singer-actor Naturi (nah-TUR'-ee) Naughton (3LW) is 39. Country singer Jon Pardi is 38.