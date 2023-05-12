Today in Entertainment History: Taylor married Fisher

On May 12, 1959, Elizabeth Taylor and Eddie Fisher were married in Las Vegas. They divorced after four years.

In 1960, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley traded duets on their hit songs "Witchcraft" and "Love Me Tender" during an ABC special.

In 1963, Bob Dylan refused to appear on the "Ed Sullivan Show" because CBS would not allow him to sing "Talking John Birch Society Blues."

In 1964, "Days of Wine and Roses" by Henry Mancini won the Grammy for Record of the Year. "The Barbra Streisand Album" won album of the year. Ward Swingle of the Swingle Singers won best new artist.

In 1971, Mick Jagger married Bianca Perez Morena de Macias in St. Tropez, France. Guests included other members of the Rolling Stones, plus Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Stephen Stills. They divorced in 1978.

In 1975, Jefferson Starship gave a free concert in New York's Central Park. The band and a New York radio station ended up paying $14,000 for damage and park cleanup.

In 1981, The Who's first album without Keith Moon, "Face Dances," went gold, but was considered a disappointment, even to the band itself.

In 1991, the "Kurd Aid" concert to benefit Kurdish refugees was held in London. Chris de Burgh and Peter Gabriel were among the artists participating in the show.

In 1992, "Brady Bunch" star Robert Reed died of colon cancer at the age of 59. It was later revealed that the AIDS virus contributed to his death.

In 2002, singer Dionne Warwick was arrested at Miami's airport after baggage screeners said they found marijuana in her lipstick container. The charges were dropped after Warwick agreed to a drug treatment program.

In 2011, Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill married model Lily Aldrige in Montecito, California.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Millie Perkins ("Knots Landing") is 87. Country singer Billy Swan is 81. Actor Linda Dano ("Another World") is 80. Singer Steve Winwood is 75. Actor Lindsay Crouse is 75. Actor Bruce Boxleitner is 73. Singer Billy Squier is 73. Actor Gabriel Byrne is 73. Blues musician Guy Davis is 71. Country singer Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn is 68. Drummer Eric Singer of Kiss is 65. Actor Ving Rhames is 64. Guitarist Billy Duffy of The Cult is 62. Actor Emilio Estevez is 61. Actor April Grace ("Lost," "Joan of Arcadia") is 61. Actor Vanessa Estelle Williams ("Soul Food," "Melrose Place" -- not the former Miss America) is 60. TV personality Carla Hall ("The Chew") is 59. Keyboardist Eddie Kilgallon (Ricochet) is 58. Actor Stephen Baldwin is 57. Actor Scott Schwartz ("A Christmas Story") is 55. Actor Kim Fields ("Living Single," "The Facts of Life") is 54. Actor Samantha Mathis (TV's "The Strain") is 53. Actor Jamie Luner ("Melrose Place," "Profiler") is 52. Actor Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul") is 51. Actor Mackenzie Astin ("Scandal," "The Facts of Life") is 50. Bassist Matt Mangano of Zac Brown Band is 47. Actor Rebecca Herbst ("General Hospital") is 46. Actor Malin (MAH'-lin) Akerman ("Trophy Wife") is 45. Actor Jason Biggs ("Orange is he New Black," "American Pie") is 45. Actor Rami Malik ("Bohemian Rhapsody," "Mr. Robot") is 42. Actor Clare Bowen ("Nashville") is 39. Actor Emily VanCamp ("Revenge") is 37. Actor Malcolm David Kelley ("Lost") is 31. Actor Sullivan Sweeten ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 28.