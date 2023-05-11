Lincoln National Forest raises fire danger rating Rating increases to 'high' for all three LNF districts

The Lincoln National Forest increased the fire danger rating from “moderate” to “high” effective May 11, 2023. The measure is a part of ongoing efforts to mitigate wildfire risk in the area.

Under “high” fire danger ratings, fire can start easily from most causes and small fuels (such as grass and needles). Unattended campfires and brush fires have the potential to escape and will spread easily.

A fire danger rating of ‘high’ is not a restriction against campfires, however, it is important that visitors are aware of the risks and take the proper precautions. In recent weeks, LNF has responded to nearly 20 abandoned campfires in the area. Unattended or improperly extinguished campfires are a major contributor to wildfire incidents.

Visitors to Lincoln National Forest are advised to use extreme caution when using a campfire or outdoor cooking. Ensure all fires are completely extinguished by completely drowning the site with water, and making sure the campfire site is cool to the touch before leaving.

These precautions are essential in preventing wildfires in the area. For more information and updates on conditions in Lincoln National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/lincoln.