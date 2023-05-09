Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremonies Set Most APS seniors will graduate the week of May 15.

Even as APS seniors begin their final year of high school, they look to the date nine months from now that represents the culmination of their educational journey and the attainment of a goal -- a high school diploma.

Graduation ceremonies for most Albuquerque Public Schools students are set for the week of May 15, though graduates of the College & Career Class of 2023 will pick up their diplomas on Friday, April 28.

The 13 comprehensive high schools and eCADEMY will hold their 2023 commencements at Tingley Coliseum. Some of the Tingley ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m. to allow for three ceremonies a day.

Ceremonies for the magnet schools will be at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center.

Manzano will kick off the comprehensive high school graduations at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 15. The Sandia Matadors will be the final Class of 2023 to get their diplomas at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

2023 High School Graduations by School

2023 High School Graduation Times and Locations by School School Time and Date Location Albuquerque High 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 Tingley Atrisco Heritage Academy 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 Tingley Cibola High 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 Tingley College & Career 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 28 Berna Facio Del Norte High 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 Tingley Early College Academy 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 Berna Facio eCADEMY 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18 Tingley Eldorado High 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 Tingley Freedom High 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 Berna Facio Highland High 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 Tingley La Cueva High 2 p.m. Friday, May 19 Tingley Manzano High 2 p.m. Monday, May 15 Tingley New Futures High 11 a.m. Monday, May 15 Berna Facio nex+Gen High 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 Berna Facio Rio Grande High 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 19 Tingley Sandia High 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 Tingley School on Wheels High 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 Berna Facio Transition Services 3 p.m. Monday, May 15 Berna Facio Valley High 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18 Tingley Volcano Vista High 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 Tingley West Mesa High 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 Tingley

