New Mexico News

Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremonies Set Most APS seniors will graduate the week of May 15.

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Albuquerque Public Schools Communications Department
Published May 9, 2023 at 3:03 PM MDT
APS Grad.png

Even as APS seniors begin their final year of high school, they look to the date nine months from now that represents the culmination of their educational journey and the attainment of a goal -- a high school diploma.

Graduation ceremonies for most Albuquerque Public Schools students are set for the week of May 15, though graduates of the College & Career Class of 2023 will pick up their diplomas on Friday, April 28.

The 13 comprehensive high schools and eCADEMY will hold their 2023 commencements at Tingley Coliseum. Some of the Tingley ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m. to allow for three ceremonies a day.

Ceremonies for the magnet schools will be at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center.

Manzano will kick off the comprehensive high school graduations at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 15. The Sandia Matadors will be the final Class of 2023 to get their diplomas at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

2023 High School Graduations by School

2023 High School Graduation Times and Locations by School
SchoolTime and DateLocation
Albuquerque High 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 Tingley 
Atrisco Heritage Academy 6:30 p.m.  Wednesday, May 17 Tingley 
Cibola High6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 Tingley 
College & Career2:30 p.m. Friday, April 28Berna Facio 
Del Norte High2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 Tingley 
Early College Academy3 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 Berna Facio 
eCADEMY9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18 Tingley 
Eldorado High2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 Tingley 
Freedom High11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 Berna Facio 
Highland High9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16Tingley 
La Cueva High2 p.m. Friday, May 19 Tingley 
Manzano High2 p.m. Monday, May 15 Tingley 
New Futures High11 a.m. Monday, May 15Berna Facio 
nex+Gen High3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17Berna Facio 
Rio Grande High9:30 a.m. Friday, May 19 Tingley 
Sandia High11 a.m. Saturday, May 20Tingley 
School on Wheels High11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 Berna Facio 
Transition Services3 p.m. Monday, May 15 Berna Facio 
Valley High2 p.m. Thursday, May 18Tingley 
Volcano Vista High6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 Tingley 
West Mesa High9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17Tingley 

