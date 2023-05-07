Today in Entertainment History: "Exile on Main Street" out

On May 7, 1941, Glenn Miller and his Orchestra recorded "Chattanooga Choo Choo" for RCA Victor.

In 1972, the Rolling Stones released the album "Exile on Main Street," featuring the song "Tumbling Dice."

In 1973, George Harrison released the song "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)."

In 1990, Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys crashed a news conference to announce that he was fit to handle his own affairs. Wilson's cousin Stan Love was going to announce that he wanted to become a legal overseer of Wilson's life and estate.

In 1991, singer Wilson Pickett was arrested in Englewood, New Jersey, after driving over the lawn of Mayor Donald Aronson, who was his neighbor. Pickett was charged with driving drunk and threatening the mayor.

In 1996, actor Martin Lawrence was hospitalized after he was found screaming in a busy intersection in Los Angeles. His doctor said Lawrence was being treated for exhaustion.

On 1997, Marilyn Manson won his lawsuit against the New Jersey Sports and Exhibition Authority, which tried to prevent him from playing with Ozzfest at Giants Stadium.

In 1998, singer Eddie Rabbitt died of lung cancer in Nashville. He was 56.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Thelma Houston is 80. Actor Robin Strasser ("One Life To Live," "Passions") is 78. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 77. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann (KROYTZ'-man) of the Grateful Dead is 77. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 73. Director Amy Heckerling ("Clueless," "Fast Times At Ridgemont High") is 71. Actor Michael E. Knight ("All My Children") is 64. Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 62. Actor Traci Lords is 55. Actor Morocco Omari ("Empire") is 53. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 52. Actor Breckin Meyer ("Herbie: Fully Loaded," "Road Trip") is 49. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 37. Comedian Aidy Bryant ("Saturday Night Live") is 36. Actor Alexander Ludwig ("Vikings," "The Hunger Games") is 31. Actor Dylan Gelula ("Jennifer Falls," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") is 29.