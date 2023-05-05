Today in Entertainment History: Cleveland named RRHOF site

On May 5, 1968, Buffalo Springfield performed its last concert in Long Beach, California. Surviving members reunited in 2010.

In 1984, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders and Jim Kerr of Simple Minds were married. They divorced in 1990.

In 1986, Cleveland was named as the future site for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It opened nine years later.

In 1990, "Crocodile Dundee" star Paul Hogan and co-star Linda Kozlowski were married in Sydney, Australia. She filed for divorce in 2013.

In 1996, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot and his girlfriend were arrested for allegedly beating each other up at a hotel near Los Angeles. They both had minor injuries. That same week, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was charged with beating up his wife at the Los Angeles airport. Allen pleaded guilty and served community service and attended counseling.

In 1997, Charlton Heston was elected the vice president of the National Rifle Association.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Michael Murphy is 85. Actor Lance Henriksen ("Millennium," "Aliens") is 83. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 80. Actor John Rhys-Davies (REES DAY'-vis) ("Lord of the Rings," "Raiders of the Lost Ark") is 79. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 78. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 75. Actor Melinda Culea ("The A Team," "Knots Landing") is 68. Actor Lisa Eilbacher (EYEL'-bahk-er) ("An Officer and a Gentleman," "Beverly Hills Cop") is 66. Actor Richard E. Grant ("Gosford Park") is 66. Singer Ian McCulloch (mih-KUL'-uk) of Echo and the Bunnymen is 64. Newsman Brian Williams is 64. TV personality Kyan (KY'-ihn) Douglas ("Rachael Ray," "Queer Eye For The Straight Guy") is 53. Actor Tina Yothers ("Family Ties") is 50. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 48. Actor Vincent Kartheiser ("Mad Men") is 44. Singer Craig David is 42. Actor Danielle Fishel ("Boy Meets World") is 42. Actor Henry Cavill ("Man of Steel," "The Tudors") is 40. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 40. Singer Adele is 35. Singer Chris Brown is 34.