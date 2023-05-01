New Mexico Tech Board of Regents Accepts President Wells’ Resignation

Former President Daniel López will serve as interim leader for STEM university

SOCORRO, N.M. – The following is a statement from New Mexico Tech Board of Regents President Jerry A. Armijo:

On Friday, April 28, 2023, the Regents of New Mexico Tech took formal action to accept the immediate resignation of President Stephen G. Wells due to health issues. The Regents, along with faculty, staff, and students, extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Wells and his spouse, Beth, for their almost seven years of service to New Mexico Tech and wish them the best in their future endeavors.

The Regents are pleased to announce the appointment of former President Daniel H. López as interim President, effective immediately and continuing until the end of 2023, or until a permanent replacement has been appointed. Interim President López served as Tech President from 1993 through 2016, during which time Tech experienced unprecedented growth in enrollment, research activity, and capital improvements. Interim President López is well known in the Socorro community as well as throughout the state, having also served as Tech's chief lobbyist in Santa Fe during his tenure.

The Regents, through a search committee represented by faculty, staff, students, community members, and other stakeholders, will begin a national search for the next President and are confident that the search will bring a strong pool of qualified applicants willing to serve our eminently renowned research university.

To the university’s talented and proficient students, highly acclaimed faculty, dedicated staff, loyal alumni, caring community members, and committed partners, New Mexico Tech pledges to keep a firm focus on its mission to be a pre-eminent community of scholars dedicated to research, education, and innovation -– advancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – to meet the challenges of tomorrow. Under the vigilance of the Board of Regents and interim President the institute reaffirms its commitment to serve New Mexicans as an outstanding institution of higher learning and cutting-edge scientific research, employing its vision, values, and strategic plan to chart its path in the weeks and months ahead.